Kerala registers 5th coronavirus death as 53-year-old cancer patient succumbs in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coronavirus on Sunday claimed one more life in Kerala. A 53-year-old woman from Wayanad Kalpetta, Kottathara passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) at 3 pm.

A cancer patient, she arrived at Kochi International Airport from Dubai on May 20 and was admitted to a private hospital here. On the next day she was shifted to KMCH after testing positive. Already sick, she was in the ICU of COVID ward.

Her husband tested negative and is under institutional quarantine in Kozhikode. The couple had been living in Dubai for long.

According to sources, her mortal remains would be buried in Kozhikode itself.

On Sunday, 52 new cases were found in the state.

Kerala has so far recorded six COVID deaths, including a resident of Mahe who died in Kannur hospital.