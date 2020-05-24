STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon months to pose a big health challenge

Fever is one among the symptoms of Covid, but hundreds of normal fever cases are likely to be reported during June-August months

Published: 24th May 2020 06:52 AM

KOZHIKODE: As monsoon is nearing, the concern over normal fever disguising as Covid symptom and vice versa is looming large among health professionals. Fever is one among the symptoms of Covid but at the same time hundreds of normal fever cases are likely to be reported at hospitals during June-August. How to distinguish between normal fever cases and Covid is going to be tough challenge to health professions, as hospitals in the state witness a huge rise in fever cases during the monsoon months every year.

Last year, of the total 29,22455 fever cases (OP-28,62375, IP-60,080, Death-51) registered in the state, the maximum occurred in July (40,5125 OP cases, 8,546 IP, 4 deaths) and August (32,9553 OP cases, 7,272 IP, 4 deaths). A large number of fever cases as well as an exponential rise in the number of Covid cases at a time is a big threat. 

“This is a real threat. Spike in the number of fever cases at a time or a Covid community spread situation will be a huge threat, though Covid could be differentiated through cough. We can do Covid test for a fever patient if any doubts arises. But a large number of patients coming at a time would foil the effort,” says Dr V K Shameer, Assistant Professor (General Medicine), Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. 

Asymptomatic, mild symptoms cases a challenge
Covid nodal officer of Pariyaram Medical College Hospital Dr Jayashree A K observes that symptoms of Covid and normal fever could be distinguished by tracking the travel history of the person and contact with any positive cases. “Still, it is a challenge. Covid asymptomatic cases and those with mild symptoms can be a challenge compared to normal fever if a large number of cases come together,” she says. Jayashree hopes that when new challenges come, the action plan also gets changed as per the change in epidemiological pattern.

Wayanad district medical officer Dr R Renuka says that, of the 22 Covid cases in the district, fever symptom was visible only in two cases. “As SARS-CoV-2 does not have a uniform character, the fever months are a challenge. The best thing to do during the monsoon is to plug all loopholes so that people do not get affected with fever. Destruction of mosquito breeding sources to prevent dengue, chickungunya outbreak is paramount,” she said.

Causing confusion
