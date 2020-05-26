STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61-year-old is Kerala’s sixth COVID victim

Kerala recorded its sixth Covid-19 death on Monday. Asiya, a native of Dharmadom in Kannur district, breathed her last at 9.10pm.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala recorded its sixth Covid-19 death on Monday. Asiya, a native of Dharmadom in Kannur district, breathed her last at 9.10pm. The 61-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here. She suffered a cardiac arrest at 8pm and despite giving CPR for 40 minutes, she could not be revived. Asiya tested positive for coronavirus on May 20.

She has been a hypertensive seizure disorder patient. Due to decreased food intake and failing brain functioning, her condition turned worse and she was first admitted to a hospital in Thalasserry last month. On May 17, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode after her condition deteriorated. She tested positive there.

The health authorities are yet to determine how she contracted the virus, the third such victim in the state.  What should worry the health authorities more is the fact that the Kannur woman has transmitted the virus to seven more members in her family.

