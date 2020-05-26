STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9 healthcare workers infected in three days, Kerala has new worry

The KGMOA, in a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had alleged that the safety gear distributed in some hospitals did not meet the required specifications.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:58 AM

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala scales up its prevention and control measures following the spike in Covid-19 cases, the increase in number of infections among healthcare workers is adding to the state government’s worries. As many as nine healthcare workers have contracted the virus in the last three days, taking this month’s total alone to 11. A healthcare worker from Thiruvananthapuram was the latest to join the list on Monday when Kerala reported 49 fresh cases.

Perturbed by the development, the state government is set to conduct an audit to find out whether healthcare workers are following the stipulations laid out by the health department to prevent infection. Among Monday’s patients, 43 were returnees -- 18 from abroad -- while six got infected through contact.
Kasaragod saw 14 new cases while Kannur (10), Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad (5 each), Kozhikode (4), Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha (3 each), Kollam and Kottayam (2 each) and Idukki (1) reported the others. 

‘Essential to find out reasons for infection of health workers’

“It’s unfortunate that healthcare workers are getting infected. In the midst of a fresh wave of infection, it’s essential to find out the reasons. So, it has been decided to conduct an audit to examine whether any breach in safety protocol has happened,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade. He said an epidemiological investigation will be conducted to figure out the reason.“The healthcare workers are doing a tremendous job. Some field-level officers are involved in sample collection as well. They get infected despite wearing full protective gear. The reason for the same has to be found out.

If any corrective steps have to be taken, we will do that,” said Khobragade. Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan said the government should consider the issue seriously as healthcare workers could transmit virus to many others easily. “The reasons are unknown. It might be a case of breach in protection. If the quality of PPEs is compromised, then the chances of infection are high. A thorough examination is needed,” said Vijayakrishnan. 

The KGMOA, in a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had alleged that the safety gear distributed in some hospitals did not meet the required specifications. It also mentioned the shortage of masks (N95 and three-layer) at the outpatient blocks of both primary and health centres, forcing the health professionals to resort to wearing two-layer masks. 

Actor Suraj goes into  quarantine
More than 100 people including actor Suraj Venjarammoodu, MLA DK Murali and a magistrate have gone into quarantine after they became the secondary contacts of a prisoner.

Ambika PK, 46, a Malayali nurse who was working at Kalra Hospital in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, died of Covid-19 on Sunday. 
In response to a distress call by Maharashtra, Kerala will send a batch of 25 doctors and 50 nurses to the state. 

For representational purposes
