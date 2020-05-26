STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domestic flight services begin at a snail’s pace

Domestic flights resumed in the state for the first time after the lockdown amid stringent restrictions and checks at the four airports.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Domestic flights resumed in the state for the first time after the lockdown amid stringent restrictions and checks at the four airports. Even though the flights served more than 1,700 domestic passengers,  their numbers were skeletal in some airports with a few flights being cancelled.
While flights served 502 at Thiruvananthapuram airport, the numbers were 128 and 44 in Kozhikode and Kannur, respectively.

Kochi airport, the busiest in the state, resumed domestic services with 11 arrivals and 12 departures serving 1,050 passengers. However, six arrival and five departure flights were cancelled, airport officials said. Three airlines operated at Thiruvananthapuram airport serving a total of 502 passengers. While three Indigo filghts from Chennai, Bengaluru and Kannur brought in 260 passengers to the state capital, 121 passengers flew out from Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides, an Air India fight from Delhi flew in 66 passengers and flew out with 52 passengers. Only three passengers were on board the flights of Air India Express that operated from Thiruvananthapuram. Kozhikode airport had three arrival flights and as many departure flights. There were two arrival flights and as many departure flights at Kannur airport when domestic operations resumed.

