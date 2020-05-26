STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt turning blind eye to our woes, say contractors as funds crunch begins to bite

The majority of contractors take up a handful of projects in various departments and for each they have to cough up a few lakhs which they can recover only after five years.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contractors in the state are having a harrowing time as their security deposit of a few lakhs for each project is stuck in government coffers.

The LDF government had announced a Rs 20,000 crore stimulus package on March 19 to tide over the crisis faced by different sectors in the wake of the pandemic. Out of that, Rs 14,000 crore was earmarked to clear the dues of contractors. With development work coming to a standstill, contractors are facing hardships with a dearth of funds.

Varghese Kannampally, president, Kerala Government Contractors Association, lamented that they are yet to receive the dues from the state government though two months had elapsed since the announcement made by the chief minister.

“There has been no dearth of false promises from the LDF government. More than Rs 1,500 crore is pending to Kerala Water Authority contractors alone, which dates back to 18 months. Now the banks are also reluctant to give discount rates, putting us in a quandary,” Kannampally told The New Indian Express.

The Centre had come out with specific orders saying that due to COVID-19, the liquidity crunch being faced by contractors should be avoided. But the contractors allege that the state government has given scant regard to the Centre’s order pushing them further into trouble as their performance security deposit is also not being released.

The majority of contractors take up a handful of projects in various departments and for each they have to cough up a few lakhs which they can recover only after five years.

Projects under the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) require only a bank guarantee making the contractors’ lives easier.

They allege that while the dealings of the CPWD are transparent, with banks also coming to their rescue in giving guarantees, the state government is making their lives miserable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Government contractors
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp