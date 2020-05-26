Kerala school public examination begins amid rise in COVID-19 cases, opposition roar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The remaining Kerala school public examination papers which were deferred due to the two-month nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, began on Tuesday.

The VHSE examinations began at 10 am on Tuesday. The SSLC examination is scheduled in the afternoon session and it will begin at 2 pm and the HSE examination will begin on Wednesday.

Students will appear for the SSLC Mathematics paper on May 26, Physics on May 27, and Chemistry on May 28.

The Kerala government has decided to conduct the public examination this month itself even after the opposition demanded postponement in the wake ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As examinations have begun amid a rise in Covid-19 positive cases, safety measures such as wearing facial masks by all students, teachers, parents, and staff is mandatory.

A separate team of teachers has also been assigned to conduct thermal screening of students and directing them to wash their hands using soaps or sanitizers.

All schools have facilitated special arrangements for washing hands and students unable to buy masks beforehand, can procure them from special counters set up at their respective school centres.

For smooth conveyance of students, school buses and KSRTC buses have also chipped in.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed parents to not gather in front of the schools.

The DGP said that strict action will be taken against the violators. The students should not be allowed to leave together and the teachers should ensure that the social distancing norms are maintained.

A total of 13.74 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations and the government said it will ensure that no students miss the examinations due to lack of transportation or any other reasons.

Sources said asymptomatic students in quarantine would also be allowed to write their papers in an isolated room.

The education department, said that said there was no confirmation of any Covid-19 positive student appearing for the examinations.

However, they also said that they put in place precautionary measures in case any student is infected or belongs to an affected family and was in quarantine due to this. The department will look into each case individually.