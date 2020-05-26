STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode Maoist case: Three accused planned meeting at public library, says NIA

The national agency had filed a chargesheet against Allan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fazal and C P Usman last month. Allan and Thwaha were arrested by the police while Usman is still absconding.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:26 PM

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Kozhikode Maoist case has revealed that the three accused had planned a meeting at a public library in Kozhikode. As per the chargesheet in the case, the NIA claimed that they were members of the Kozhikode Maoist cell.

The national agency had filed a chargesheet against Allan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fazal and C P Usman last month. Allan and Thwaha were arrested by the police while Usman is still absconding. According to NIA, Usman is the area committee member of CPI (Maoist) and is involved in cases registered at Thrissur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur. Usman was a professional underground cadre while Allan and Thwaha were semi-underground cadre.

The probe by the national agency claimed that the trio had conducted several meetings in Kozhikode and Kannur districts. "Usually, the meeting is held as per Appointments of Place and Time (APT) which is fixed ahead and informed to respective members. There will be an optional APT, in case the fixed APT doesn't take place. On November 1, 2019, the APT fixed was at Pothujana Vayanasala (Public Library) in Poovathuparambu, Kozhikode. Allan and Thwaha reached the place in the bike with registration number KL 10 AL 5691. Usman arrived at the place in a public transport bus. However, as there was a large crowd in the library, they decided to move to Kottayi Thazam, Perumanna, around 2.5 km from Poovathuparambu,"  the NIA chargesheet said.

It was at Perumanna that a police team intercepted the trio and Usman managed to escape. The national agency claims that Allan and Thwaha nurtured Maoist ideology since 2015-2016. Both have also contributed money as membership fees. Allan had collected money from his acquaintances and handed it over to Usman during APTs.

Similarly, forensic examination of digital devices seized from the accused led to several documents and audio clips. "This included copies of ‘Kattuthee,' a news magazine released by Kabani Dalam of CPI, a division of People Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) under Western Ghats Special Committee Zone of CPI (Maoist)," sources said.

The NIA has listed 93 persons as witnesses in the case. Of these, six are protected witnesses from whom the details about Maoist activities in Kerala were obtained. As part of the probe, the NIA had interrogated three persons who are suspected to be familiar with the accused. The investigation against them is still on. Their statements have been recorded, which will be vital in the case. The case registered at Panthirankavu police station was taken over by the NIA in December 2019.

