STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Making daughter-in-law work at home usual: Kerala HC

 The marital relationship did not last long as differences cropped up.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting a woman’s argument that her mother-in-law was forcing domestic work on her, the Kerala High Court on Monday observed that there is nothing unusual in making daughter-in-law do household duty. The woman alleged that the mother-in-law was a villain in her marital life and that she was not willing to live in her marital home alongside the latter. Holding that no family is devoid of clashes, the court allowed the divorce petition filed by the husband. The Bench comprising Justice A M Shaffique and Justice Mary Joseph noted that it was common for elders to scold youngsters.

“Making a daughter-in-law do household or domestic work is not unusual. We (the Bench) do not find any justifiable reason for her to get her mother-in-law excluded from the family or to be desirous of having a separate residence,” observed the court. The family court had dismissed the plea seeking a divorce. Challenging the order, PC Ranjith of Kannur approached the HC. The petitioner and the woman got married on April 17, 2003.

The marital relationship did not last long as differences cropped up. She left her husband’s home in 2011. As she failed to return, the petitioner filed a divorce petition. The woman argued that she left the matrimonial home not by volition but because of the ill-treatment by the petitioner’s mother. 

“Evidence indicates that the woman and the petitioner’s mother were not cordial and clashes were frequent. Therefore, it is natural for the petitioner to be a scapegoat for the differences. It is also natural for a wife in that scenario to make persistent effort to constrain her husband to be separated from family life and that would undoubtedly be torturous for him. The torture suffered by him amidst the woman and his mother was of much gravity and something unbearable for him,” court observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic work Kerala High Court daughter-in-law
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp