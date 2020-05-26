STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snakebite murder: Accused husband taken to Uthra’s house to collect evidence

Since there are no witnesses in the case, circumstantial evidence is crucial to crack the crime,  said a high-ranking officer.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:03 PM

Sooraj (inset), husband of deceased Uthra, being brought to his in-laws’ home in Anchal for evidence collection

Sooraj (inset), husband of deceased Uthra, being brought to his in-laws’ home in Anchal for evidence collection on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Emotional scenes were on Monday witnessed at the Anchal residence of Uthra, who had mysteriously died of snakebite in her bedroom on May 7, when Sooraj -- her husband and key accused in the alleged murder case -- was brought there for evidence collection by Crime Branch sleuths. It is learnt that the investigators have unearthed crucial evidence. Besides, Uthra’s family home at Eram, Sooraj hailing from Adoor was taken to various spots. As the sleuths reached the house at Eram. they were confronted by Uthra’s wailing mother who protested against his entry. Nonetheless, the evidence collection went ahead.

Since there are no witnesses in the case, circumstantial evidence is crucial to crack the crime,  said a high-ranking officer. The sleuths managed to recover an empty bottle, in which the accused allegedly kept the poisonous snake used in the crime, from a deserted building nearby. It was handed over to forensic experts.  Sooraj and co-accused Suresh were remanded in police custody after they were produced before the court
The police are awaiting details of the postmortem conducted on Uthra. Also, they are planning to examine the two dead snakes which had bitten the deceased.  The length of the snake’s tooth, depth of the bite mark on Uthra’s body and other details will be established. 

The Crime Branch is also investigating the involvement of more persons in the case. Earlier, a relative was taken into custody in connection with the murder. But he was let off after being found innocent.  Suresh, the co-accused, has also been slapped with charges under the Wildlife Protection Act.

It is believed that the Kalluvathukkal native, a professional snake catcher, keeps the slithering reptiles in his custody after catching them. One cobra was found in his custody during inspection at his residence. Meanwhile, the custody of the 13-month-old son of Uthra and Sooraj has been handed over to Uthra’s parents. The decision was taken following the intervention of the Women’s Commission.

