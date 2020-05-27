Kerala nod for Siddha medicine protocol

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant development, the Kerala government has given its approval for an action plan outlining the Siddha medicine strategy for prevention and management of Covid-19 in the state. Ayurveda Covid response cells will coordinate the implementation of Siddha medicine protocol from the grass-root level. The state government issued an order in this regard after Siddha Medical Association approached the state government with a Covid management protocol specifically for prevention, mitigation and rehabilitation of patients who have been cured of the disease.

Officials said the ayurveda Covid response cells at the state, regional and district levels will oversee the functions of Siddha Raksha clinics which will implement the protocol. Siddha Medical Association of India (SIMAI) state president Dr Abhil Mohan said the government gave approval for Siddha medical management for Covid-19 after they presented a detailed action plan in dealing with the disease. “As of now, the action plan will be focusing on prevention and rehabilitation of the patients who have been cured of the virus. We have also submitted a detailed four-phased treatment plan for Covid-19 patients and are waiting for the state government’s nod,” he said.

He said the 28 Siddha clinics in the state will be included in the action plan. “Siddha Raksha clinics in hospitals and dispensaries under the Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM) and National Health Mission (NHM) will serve as the basic implementation units of accepted Siddha strategy in Covid-19 preventive and convalescent care for high-risk heathcare professionals,” he added.As per the government order, the preventive and convalescent Siddha protocol for Covid-19 management include prescription of various Siddha medicines for general public and also for those who have completed 14 days after testing negative for Covid-19.