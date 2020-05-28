STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Health hazard: Paddy farmers use weedicide on a largescale to address labour shortage in Kerala

If weedicides are applied, the labour charge would be minimal as there would not be any weed menace when farming begins after the monsoon.

Published: 28th May 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Pesticide

Representational Image. (File photo| EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Another long-term health hazard is in the offing as farmers have resorted to dump tonnes of weedicides in the paddy fields across the state anticipating acute labour shortage in the forthcoming farming season. Normally, the pre-monsoon showers used to turn the barren harvested paddy fields across the state into a green paradise when it rains. Now the greenish paddy fields are dotted with yellow patches everywhere when farmers turned to the cheap alternative of weedicide to manpower.

Shibu K, (name changed), 46-year-old farmer who cultivates around 15 acres of paddy on lease in Thrissur, said he has applied the weedicide named 'Cheap Power' 2.5 litre per acre in the paddyfields. It costs him around Rs 2,000 per acre, including the labour cost. Normally, around 10-15 labour days are
required to prepare the field before the farming season begins. If he employs labour, it will cost him around Rs 10,000-12,000. But if weedicides are applied, the labour charge would be minimal as there would not be any weed menace when farming begins after the monsoon.

"Even during the just concluded harvest season, the manpower shortage was acute. So there is no point in thinking that the workers would be coming back to the state before the next season, at this point of time. We are not sure that we would be able to hold replanting of paddy sapling. So applying weedicide
would not only save the cost but also help the farmer prepare the paddyfield without looking for  abourers," he said.

This is not a matter that is just confined to one or two farmers. Over the years, there has been a steady increase in the consumption of weedicides in the state as farmers started to use weedicide as cheap alternative to manpower. Now this has reached a feverish pitch as migrant labourers started to go back to
their states, said Mathew Samuel, a pesticide dealer in Irinjalakuda.

P Indira Devi, agri-economist and former director of research, Kerala Agriculture University, said it is very sad to note that many of the weedicides the farmers have been using are banned ones. Although the state has tried to restrict the sale and distribution of weedicides like glyphosate, a deadly one, by banning them, these are available in the market even now. Even widely used brands like 'Round Up' are available. It is also true that despite strict enforcement measures announced by the state government, unscientific and uncontrolled use of weedicides still continue in some part of the state. Even the state figures of weedicide consumption are not trustworthy, she said.

As per the agriculture department stats, the consumption of weedicide in the state was 191.43 metric tonne in 2016-17 in an area of 0.61 lakh ha land, whereas it was 318.476 metric tonne in 2018-19 in 0.63 lakh ha area. In 2018-19, the state has claimed that the consumption figures dropped to just 168.61 MT in 0.44 lakh ha area. But experts in the field are not ready to buy the stats of drop in consumption as there has been steady increase in the consumption of weedicides in public spaces. The agriculture department is relying on the sales figures submitted by pesticide dealers. Even the dealers would not agree to the figures as the real trade stats are much higher than this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Weedicide Farmers
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp