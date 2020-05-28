STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medico turns barber during lockdown at Kozhikode MCH, around 100 medicos and doctors get trendy haircut

So far, Jouhar has styled and trimmed the hair and beard of around 100 medical students of MCH and also some senior doctors of the hospital since the lockdown.

Published: 28th May 2020 11:42 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Home grooming is often a difficult affair for men, according to experts. Hence most people are dependent on their barbers and salons to maintain hair and beards. Turning his passion into a pastime during the lockdown period is what Muhammed Jouhar, a house surgeon of Kozhikode Government Medical College, is doing. 

So far, Jouhar has styled and trimmed the hair and beard of around 100 medical students of MCH and also some senior doctors of the hospital since the lockdown. Jouhar who made sure to get a small amount through this process, have handed over Rs 8,000 to the Imprints initiative of the Institute of Palliative
Care located MCH.

"The last time when many of my friends here at MCH got their hair trimmed or cut was before their practical examinations," said Jouhar. They had a plan to get their hair styled from the salon soon after the examination but the plan changed as lockdown was declared. Hence the only hope for many of them who knew that I was passionate about styling hair and beard, was to meet me as the hair and the beard started growing long, Jouhar, who had started cutting hair for his close friends and relatives when he was in the second year of his MBBS, said.

"I never thought I would get so many people coming forward to get their hair and beard done, but it was a pleasure and definitely the videos coming on social media were a saviour. The tips these videos offered were of great help. Every person has a different pattern of hair and hence it’s not that easy to stick to
one style for all people. This part was challenging but the confidence they gave me was a boost to style more hairs, he further added

Jouhar, who is a regular hair stylist for his father and brother since a very young age, is now planning to do more hair styling and cutting work in the college, as he could earn some money for the palliative patients at the Institute of Palliative Care.

