Chennithala seeks Vigilance probe into BevQ contract

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has shot off a complaint to Vigilance director seeking a comprehensive probe into the making of ‘BevQ’ app by a private startup.

He said the LDF Government had sabotaged the existing system which was prevalent for two decades on the sale of liquor through Bevco outlets.

He alleged that even before the government’s decision had come an ordinance had been pronounced. He also claimed the special committee comprising officials of IT Department and Bevco which was supposed to choose the app manufacturer chose an inexperienced Fair Code Technologies Pvt Ltd sidelining reputed companies.