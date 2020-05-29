STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID -19: Kerala records eighth death

Joshy Matthew, who was working in Sharjah and landed on Dubai-Kochi flight on May 11, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Even as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has been creating serious threats across the state, Kerala recorded its eighth Covid death on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Joshy Mathew(65), of Prakatt house, Perumthuruthi near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

Joshy, who returned from Dubai on May 11, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam around 2 am.

Joshy was working in Sharjah and landed on Dubai-Kochi flight, which was operated as part of Vande Bharat Mission. After his return, Joshy was undergoing institutional quarantine at a Covid care center in Pathanamthitta. Though he didn’t develop any symptoms, his serum sample was collected on May 16 as part of the sentinel surveillance and tested positive in Covid tests. He was earlier admitted to the General Hospital, Pathanamthitta on May 18, but was shifted to the Govt MCH, Kottayam on May 25 after his health condition worsened. He was given ventilator on Wednesday. However, his health further deteriorated following the heart and kidneys developed troubles and he breathed his last in the early hours
of Friday.

According to authorities, Joshy was given treatment under the aegis of a seven-member special medical board as per the Covid protocol and the recommendations of the state-level experts. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu said that steps will be taken to shift the body to Pathanamthitta in accordance with Covid
security standards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus Kerala coronavirus death
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp