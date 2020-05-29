COVID -19: Kerala records eighth death

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has been creating serious threats across the state, Kerala recorded its eighth Covid death on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Joshy Mathew(65), of Prakatt house, Perumthuruthi near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

Joshy, who returned from Dubai on May 11, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam around 2 am.

Joshy was working in Sharjah and landed on Dubai-Kochi flight, which was operated as part of Vande Bharat Mission. After his return, Joshy was undergoing institutional quarantine at a Covid care center in Pathanamthitta. Though he didn’t develop any symptoms, his serum sample was collected on May 16 as part of the sentinel surveillance and tested positive in Covid tests. He was earlier admitted to the General Hospital, Pathanamthitta on May 18, but was shifted to the Govt MCH, Kottayam on May 25 after his health condition worsened. He was given ventilator on Wednesday. However, his health further deteriorated following the heart and kidneys developed troubles and he breathed his last in the early hours

of Friday.

According to authorities, Joshy was given treatment under the aegis of a seven-member special medical board as per the Covid protocol and the recommendations of the state-level experts. District Collector P K Sudheer Babu said that steps will be taken to shift the body to Pathanamthitta in accordance with Covid

security standards.