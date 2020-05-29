Former Union Minister and Mathrubhumi MD Veerendrakumar no more

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Socialist leader, Rajya Sabha MP and writer M P Veerendrakumar passed away following a heart attack at a private hospital here around 11 pm on Thursday.

Suffering from heart problems, the 84-year-old had withdrawn from active politics for a while. He was the State president of Loktantrik Janata Dal and had served as a Union Minister and State Minister.

Renowned for his political and literary strength in Kerala, Veerendrakumar had adorned many coveted positions in his lifetime. He was the former president of Press Trust of India (PTI) and Indian Newspaper Society (INS), and chairman and managing director of the 'Mathrubhumi' daily.

Born into an aristocratic affluent Jain family Wayanad's Kalpetta, Veerendrakumar entered politics through the Samyuktha Socialist Party in 1968.

Later, he went on to become a central leader of various Janata Party outfits including Janata Dal, Janata Dal (Secular) and Socialist Janata Democratic before forming LJD. He was first elected to the state assembly from Kalpetta in 1987 and went on to serve as an MLA till 1991, where he served as the Forest Minister.

He became the MP from Kozhikode in 1996 and in 1997. Veerendrakumar became Union minister of state for finance and later handled the portfolios of labour and parliament affairs.

A prolific writer and orator, he had won many awards including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi and Vayalar awards.

Veerendrakumar is survived by wife Usha, son M V Shreyams Kumar, and daughters M V Asha, M V Nisha and M V Jayalakshmi.