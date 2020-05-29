STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Investigation in Uthra murder case reveals victim was given sedative-laced juice by Sooraj

In his statement to the Kerala police, Sooraj said that he had given Uthra juice laced with a sedatice before she went to sleep on the night of May 6.

Accused Sooraj (inset), husband of deceased Uthra, being brought to his in-laws’ home in Anchal for evidence collection on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Sooraj, the prime accused in the case of Uthra's death following a snakebite at her Anchal house made another confession on Thursday. 

This is why Uthra hadn't reacted to the snakebite - a mystery that had been bugging the police for long. 

When he was asked earlier about Uthra's reaction to the bite, Sooraj told cops that he was in deep sleep and didn't hear her screams. 

As the investigation gained momentum, the police assumed that she could have been sedated. Although, his statement can be confirmed only after receiving the report of the chemical analysis of Uthra's internal organs, said investigation officer and Kollam Crime Branch DySP A Ashokan.

Sooraj added that his wife was administered a similar drug even during the first incident of snake bite at his house at Parakode near Adoor on March 2. 

'Sooraj following lawyer's script'

After Sooraj raised allegations before media persons that the police had fabricated evidence against him and tortured him to trap him in a false case, the investigation team came to the conclusion that he was acting as per a pre-planned script.

The team obtained information that he had received legal advice prior to his arrest and was putting on a show in front of the media.

The police arrested him on May 24. Hours before the arrest, he had met an advocate near his house in Adoor. "It is learnt that all allegations made by the accused on Wednesday after the evidence collection at his house were as advised by his lawyer," said Ashokan.

The investigation team discovered that he had retrieved Uthra's gold ornaments from the bank locker on March 2, therefore, the officials visited the bank with the accused but they weren't permitted to open the locker for not following procedure. 

Meanwhile, Sooraj's family is trying to get him released on bail. As the bail plea filed in the magistrate court is likely to be rejected, they are planning to move the High Court. He is currently in police custody after the court remanded him in connection with the Uthra murder case.

