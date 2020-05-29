Kuwait-returnee nurse gives birth days after recovering from Covid

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: It's double joy for Gincy, a native of Alappuzha who has been under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Manjeri. Days after recovering from Covid-19, she gave birth to a baby girl at the MCH through a Caesarean section on Thursday. The baby weighed 2.7kg. Both the mother and child remain healthy at the hospital.

Gynaecology department head Dr K J Jacob and head nurse Mini Karunakaran led the Cesarean delivery. “The medical staff took all precautions while performing the surgery. They wore personal protective equipment (PPE) during the surgery as she is still under observation for Covid-19 at the hospital,” said District Medical Officer K Sakeena.

Gincy’s husband, Lijo Joseph, a taxi driver in Alappuzha, thanked the doctors at the hospital for giving him back his wife and a healthy baby. Gincy who was working as a nurse in Kuwait landed on a special repatriation flight at the Kozhikode airport on May 13.

The Alappuzha native, who was under treatment for Covid-19 in Kuwait, had tested negative once there. However, before a repeat test was done, she got a chance to return to India. On arrival at the airport at Karipur, she was admitted to the MCH, Manjeri. She tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala again and received treatment at the GMCH. Her two consecutive samples tested negative recently. The authorities are yet to confirm whether Gincy was reinfected here after being cured of Covid-19 in Kuwait.