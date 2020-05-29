STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana native dies in Thiruvananthapuram, tests positive for Covid-19

In his media address on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the deceased boarded the wrong train from Rajasthan while he was supposed to go to Telangana.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anchayya, the 68-year-old Telangana native who died in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, had arrived here at the Central station on May 22 in the Jaipur- Thiruvananthapuram special train. The funeral will be held here as per Covid protocol, according to officials. Five of his family members are at the quarantine facility in ICM Poojapura. 

In his media address on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the deceased boarded the wrong train from Rajasthan while he was supposed to go to Telangana. However, there is a lack of clarity from where he boarded the train and his destination as officials remain clueless. Even on Thursday night, many officials working with Covid control measures did not have any official confirmation about Anchayya testing positive. 

Interestingly, when the passengers’ numbers were made public on May 22, these Telangana natives were not mentioned in the list. Anchayya was among the five Telangana natives who arrived in the district boarding the wrong train according to the state Health Department officials. His wife and family members are among the passengers. “We had moved them to the quarantine facility in ICM Poojapura along with the others. They did not have any proper documents either.

He did not have any symptoms till Wednesday morning. As soon as he showed symptoms we moved him to the General Hospital where he died soon after. The test results of the other five people are pending,” said a Health Department official. The sample was sent for testing on Wednesday morning and the result came out on Thursday. His body is now at the General Hospital mortuary. “Since we cannot send the body to his hometown, the funeral will be held here following the Covid-19 protocol after discussions with his family,” said an official.

