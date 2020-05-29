STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Uthra muder case: 'Rarest of the rare case' popped up after suspicion from parents of victim

The unusual behaviour of Sooraj and his family members during Uthra's funeral had evoked the suspicion of her parents Vijayasenan and Manimekhala.

Published: 29th May 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials take Sooraj to his house for evidence collection.

Police officials take Sooraj to his house for evidence collection. | FILE PIC

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: When most people were searching for their favourite food recipes to satisfy their cravings on social media and brushing up on their skills during the lockdown, a 27-year-old man in Adoor was busy watching snake-related videos and rekindling Sherlock Holmes episodes.

The Cyber Cell has found out that Sooraj's YouTube searches included videos on handling snakes, different species of venomous snakes and how long a snake bite victim can survive, if left untreated. The entire plot mirrors that of 'The Adventure of the Speckled Band' by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

How did a natural snakebite death turned out to be a brutal murder?

The unusual behaviour of Sooraj and his family members during Uthra's funeral had evoked the suspicion of her parents Vijayasenan and Manimekhala.

"Though Uthra's mother had voiced some doubts about her son-in-law's involvement in the first snakebite, we didn't take her seriously. But when it happened again we recalled many scenarios which validated our doubts and that is when we lodged a complaint against him with the Anchal police station," said Vijayasenan.

"If my daughter had died during the first attempt, Sooraj would have succeeded in his plan and we would have never known of his hideous plot," he added.

Following suspicions raised by her family, as it was the second time that she suffered a snake attack in three months, the case which was probed by Anchal police was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Crime Branch takes over probe

Within three days of taking over the probe, the Crime Branch with the help of Anchal police, managed to crack the case. The accused was arrested after gathering digital evidence against him. The investigation team arrested Sooraj and Suresh, a snake-catcher who supplied the cobra and a viper, in the case.

Snake exhumed for post-mortem

As the conviction in the case will rest on scientific and circumstantial evidence, police backed by forensic and other experts are gathering all possible evidence against Sooraj to establish his guilt.

Based on Sooraj's confession during interrogation, the team has visited various crime spots, including the deceased's house, Sooraj's house and a bank locker in Adoor where the couple had kept their gold.

The team had found a plastic jar from Uthra's house which has been sent for forensic tests. The investigating team has also dug up the snake, whose bite proved fatal, for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uthra murder case Uthra snake bite case Sooraj snake bite case
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp