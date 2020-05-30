STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

90 per cent of Kerala’s 62 new Covid-19 cases imported

Nearly  90 per cent of the 62 people who tested positive for the Covid-19 in the state on Friday had come from abroad and other states in the country.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Students offering prayer before receiving the question paper at the BEM Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly  90 per cent of the 62 people who tested positive for the Covid-19 in the state on Friday had come from abroad and other states in the country. The others include two jail inmates, two crew members of the Air India, a health worker and another person who was infected through contact. Ten persons under treatment recovered on the day. Stating that there was no cause for concern regarding the increase in the number of patients, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this was expected when relaxations were brought in. 

“The containment plan was made accordingly,” he said. “Just one among those who tested positive on Friday was infected through contact. We should now focus on preventing the spread of the disease through the infected. For this, we are increasing the number of tests,” he said. Of the new patients, as many as 33 had returned from abroad and 23 from other Indian states — 10 each from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and one each from Karnataka, Delhi, and Punjab. 

While Palakkad topped the list with 14 new patients, Kannur recorded seven more. Thrissur and Pathanamthitta reported six patients each, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram five each, Kasaragod and Ernakulam four each, Alappuzha three, Wayanad and Kollam two each, Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode one each.The two jail inmates were from the special sub-jails at Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara. A total of 231 people were admitted to hospitals on Friday. There are 1,24,167 people under surveillance. As many as 22 new hotspots were announced, taking the total to 101.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp