Intruder at women’s hostel fatally hits elderly security guard on head

 A security guard at a women’s hostel at Kanjikode here died on Friday after he was attacked by  an intruder on Thursday midnight.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A security guard at a women’s hostel at Kanjikode here died on Friday after he was attacked by an intruder on Thursday midnight. The deceased is PM John, 71, son of Mathai of Kannothe Pothote, Kozhikode.   The intention of the assailant is not known, said Walayar police. The attacker, who is around 40 years, had scaled the compound wall of ‘Athurasramam’.  

The CCTV footage shows the guard arguing with the intruder. Later, he is seen being bludgeoned using his own iron baton. As the security guard collapsed to the ground, he was struck on the head repeatedly by the assailant leaving him unconscious. Though officers from Walayar station rushed him to the district hospital, his life couldn’t be saved. 

The dog squad and fingerprint experts visited the spot and police suspect the intruder must have been known to John. The body is kept at the district hospital mortuary and  autopsy will be conducted after subjecting the swab samples to Covid test.John had been working as a security guard at the hostel for the past two years. There were 13 inmates at the hostel when the incident occurred.

