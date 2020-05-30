STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Investors see business opportunity in demand for medical disaposables

In the wake of the pandemic, small-scale manufacture of masks and sanitisers has emerged as a successful venture for many. 

Published: 30th May 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gloves becoming a part of daily-use essentials, investors and entrepreneurs alike have identified the huge potential to be tapped in the markets for medical disposables. Sensing an opportunity, many businesses are shifting their focus to manufacturing and selling a range of PPE, targeting national as well as export markets.

A variety of medical disposable products, which include masks, gloves, coveralls, aprons, face shields, head covers and shoe covers, have shown renewed potential for high market demand in recent times. With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the entire globe, countries around the world are engaged in efforts to overcome the sudden shortage of PPE as millions began to fall ill. 

“The shortage of PPE has led to an increase in the prices of the products in the international market. Those involved in the production of medical disposable products have scaled up output. States should encourage the manufacture of medical disposable products as an industry. Kerala, especially, can make the best of favourable factors like the availability of high-quality latex, return of its Gulf expats (including potential investors, experts in the field and skilled labour) and rising local demand, to venture into manufacturing medical disposables,” said Saji Sulaiman, chairman and managing director, Medtra Innovative Technologies, Kochi. 

In the wake of the pandemic, small-scale manufacture of masks and sanitisers has emerged as a successful venture for many. “I have sold many eco-friendly products, including those made of cassava and corn. Venturing into the sale of sanitisers and face-masks has been more profitable, compared to these,” said Ravi Krishnan, founder of Biomart which makes eco-friendly products.  

However, a few businessmen are also of the view that for a beginner, setting up facilities for manufacturing medical disposables would be a huge task. “The only industry that is booming today is the medical industry. In our country, it is difficult to make a profit by reducing costs, as manufacturing and packaging always involve a high cost. For the next couple of months, demand for sanitisers and masks will be high, and those planning to manufacture these items will reap profits. Manufacture of surgical gloves, however, involves abiding by a lot of stringent guidelines and for a beginner in the sector, it would be a tough task with all the competition,” said Subin Jose, manager (Marketing) of the gloves division of St Mary’s Rubber at Kanjirapally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp