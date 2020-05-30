STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local libraries to double up as virtual classrooms

Libraries to have computer and internet facilities. Move targets 2.5 lakh students who don’t have access to internet or TV

Published: 30th May 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The school students in the state who do not have access to computer, smart phone and internet for attending virtual class for the next academic year that is slated to begin on Monday can heave a sigh of relief. For, the state government has roped in Kudumbashree workers to identify such students and bring them to local libraries that will be equipped with computer and internet facilities.

The decision was taken by General Education director K Jeevan Babu at the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) meeting held with teachers’ organisations here on Friday. The teachers can also be chipped in to make sufficient arrangements for those who cannot get access to the online facilities. 

An order has been issued by the government for the smooth conduct of online classes from Monday.
Earlier, the government had decided to start online classes for around 45 lakh students from Class I to XII without taking into account those students who do not even have phones and television at homes. 
Samagra Shiksha Kerala had evaluated that more than 2.5 lakh students in the state do not have access to internet or television.

Virtual class timings
Classes to be held from 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Higher secondary classes: 1 hour 30 minutes
Class X: 1 hour
Other classes: 30 minutes

