Student Police Cadets, others bring smiles to lockdown-hit denizens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown saw many individuals and organisations using it as an opportunity to do something good for society and those hit by the adversities.The Student Police Cadet (SPC) of the Kerala Police and organisations Our Responsibility to Children and Nanma Foundation were among the good samaritans. Their joint efforts brought smiles to thousands of families during the lockdown. They did it by launching a network of blood donors, offering food to the needy and engaging children in various productive activities.

Launched under the campaign ‘Break Chain Make Change’, the initiative saw the distribution of over four lakh food packets to the needy as well as essential food kits to 29,801 families during the ongoing lockdown.SPC nodal officer and IG (headquarters) P Vijayan said the joint effort came at the right time to help people who were badly affected by the lockdown.

“We could launch various services. It was a great learning experience for the children,” he said. A Nanma Pravasi helpdesk was also launched to provide necessary guidance and counselling to non-resident Keralites. “A network of police personnel and community volunteers was formed to offer support to family members of expatriates in distress. So far, we have distributed around 5,711 food kits to the kin of expatriates,” Vijayan said.

The Jeevadhara Blood Donors Bank created by SPC also ensured availability of blood for patients at hospitals and blood banks during the lockdown. “Within a short period, Jeevadhara created a network of three lakh donors, mostly comprising parents and relatives of SPCs, teachers and police personnel of the SPC programme. Now, we are planning to strengthen the Jeevadhara Blood Donors Bank with a volunteer force of 10 lakh donors,” Vijayan said.