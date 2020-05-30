STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Student Police Cadets, others bring smiles to lockdown-hit denizens

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown saw many individuals and organisations using it as an opportunity to do something good for society and those hit by the adversities.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown saw many individuals and organisations using it as an opportunity to do something good for society and those hit by the adversities.The Student Police Cadet (SPC) of the Kerala Police and organisations Our Responsibility to Children and Nanma Foundation were among the good samaritans. Their joint efforts brought smiles to thousands of families during the lockdown. They did it by launching a network of blood donors, offering food to the needy and engaging children in various productive activities.

Launched under the campaign ‘Break Chain Make Change’, the initiative saw the distribution of over four lakh food packets to the needy as well as essential food kits to 29,801 families during the ongoing lockdown.SPC nodal officer and IG (headquarters) P Vijayan said the joint effort came at the right time to help people who were badly affected by the lockdown. 

“We could launch various services. It was a great learning experience for the children,” he said. A Nanma Pravasi helpdesk was also launched to provide necessary guidance and counselling to non-resident Keralites. “A network of police personnel and community volunteers was formed to offer support to family members of expatriates in distress. So far, we have distributed around 5,711 food kits to the kin of expatriates,” Vijayan said.

The Jeevadhara Blood Donors Bank created by SPC also ensured availability of blood for patients at hospitals and blood banks during the lockdown. “Within a short period, Jeevadhara created a network of three lakh donors, mostly comprising parents and relatives of SPCs, teachers and police personnel of the SPC programme. Now, we are planning to strengthen the Jeevadhara Blood Donors Bank with a volunteer force of 10 lakh donors,” Vijayan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp