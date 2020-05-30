Two die after well collapses on them

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a tragic incident, two labourers died after the upper portion of the well they were digging collapsed and a huge mound of mud fell on them. The victims have been identified as Velayudhan alias Maanu, 63, and Peruvath Achuthan, 58, both residents of Tanur. The incident occurred around 8.30 am on Friday, while they were digging a well for a newly-built house in the area.

Though six workers have been employed for the purpose, only Velayudhan and Achuthan were inside the well when the mishap occurred. The rescue operations went on for over four hours before the police and the Fire and Rescue officers were able to retrieve the bodies from under the mud. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.