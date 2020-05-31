Drunkard kills mother after quarrel over dinner: Three alcohol-fuelled murders within hours rock Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of liquor sales being allowed in Kerala, the crime under the influence has once again reared its ugly head after a brief lull during the lockdown period.

As many as three murder cases commissioned under the influence of alcohol were registered in Kerala within a span of a few hours on Saturday night.

In Malappuram district, a father who had reprimanded his son for drinking alcohol was beaten to death by the latter, while a mother was decapitated in Kottayam district by her inebriated son. The third incident was reported from Thiruvananthapuram where a drunken brawl turned fatal when an auto-driver was bludgeoned to death by his friend.

Tirur native Pulickal Muhammed Haji was killed in Malappuram district after his drunk son Aboobaker Siddiqui pushed him to the ground. Haji reportedly had reprimanded his son for consuming alcohol and picking a quarrel with other family members staying at home. This allegedly infuriated Aboobaker and he unleashed himself on his father. Haji felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

In Changanassery of Kottayam district, a 55-year-old Kunjannamma was brutally murdered by her son Jithin Baby, who was heavily drunk while committing the crime. She was decapitated by Jithin using a kitchen knife in a fit of rage after he reportedly expressed his dislike for the dinner Kunjannamma had prepared.

The third alcohol-related murder was reported from Kattachalkuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram district in the wee hours of Sunday. The drunken brawl claimed the life of 36-year-old Shyam, who was bludgeoned to death by his friend Sathi. The duo reportedly had a fight during which Sathi attacked his friend using an iron road that led to his death at a hospital hours later.