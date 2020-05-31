STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Evacuation from West Asia to Kerala hits roadblock as nine among crew test COVID-19 positive

While two contracted the virus on Friday, seven more were added to the patients' list on Saturday with all of them on the evacuation flights bound for Kozhikode and Kannur.

Published: 31st May 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express flight

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal & Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The evacuation of Indian expatriates from West Asia, being carried out by Air India Express, is likely to run into rough weather after the airline's nine crew members --- including two pilots --- tested positive for COVID-19.

While two contracted the virus on Friday, seven more were added to the patients' list on Saturday. All the nine infected were with the evacuation flights bound for Kozhikode and Kannur.

The crew members were among the 58 fresh cases reported in the state on Saturday. While 48 were returnees (31 from abroad and 17 from other states), three contracted virus through contact.Thrissur reported the most cases (10) while the other patients were from Palakkad (9), Kannur (8), Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode (four each), Kasaragod (3),Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha (two each) and Kottayam (one). 

Crew members’ infection last thing state wanted

With cases spiking in the Gulf, the crew members’ infection was the last thing the state wanted. "The crew members were admitted to the COVID care centre at Ancharakkandi in Kannur. They have been boarding flights after undergoing mandatory medical tests at regular intervals. The spike in cases in Kerala, however, has affected us. We had to increase the frequency of the tests and there is delay in getting the results. That has affected the smooth functioning of the airline," said a source in Air India Express. 

The Health Department, meanwhile, said it needs to assess whether the infection was because of the ongoing evacuation mission or due to the resumption of domestic flights. The department also wants to find out whether the crew members failed to take enough precautions.

"Adequate training was provided to the crew members on the use of personal protective equipment and precautions to be taken while engaging with passengers. It might be a case of a breach in self-protection like not wearing the PPE properly or not following the advisory. Considering the seriousness, an inquiry will be launched," said a member of the state rapid response cell for COVID-19. 

The health authorities and airline company have already started the exercise of tracing the people including other airline staff involved in the primary contact list of the affected crew. If there are more crew members in their contact list, flight operations would be further affected. In the third phase of evacuation, the airline has received permission to operate 38 services from West Asia.

Air India Express is the main airline involved in the Gulf evacuation while Air India is operating long-haul flights from Europe and USA. The airline quarantines a team of crew after every flight for five days and the same team is pressed into service only after medical test.

If around 60 pilots and 120 cabin crews were in the frontline to lead the Gulf and Far East evacuation by the airline in the first phase, now most of the bench strength comprising 345 pilots and 630 cabin crew are engaged in the operation.

Infected pilot cleared to fly, plane called back

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight en-route to Moscow from Delhi to bring back Indians stranded in the Russian capital was forced to return midway on Saturday after it emerged that a pilot on board was COVID-19 positive. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Express Mission Vande Bharat Kerala West Asia evacuation COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp