Kerala government seeks recall of bail to rape-accused after goof-up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has approached the Kerala High Court seeking the recall of an order granting a rape and murder accused bail. When the plea was considered, the government pleader was alleged to have concealed that the final report against the accused in the case had already been filed.

The court granted bail to the accused — Safarsha of Panangad, Ernakulam — on May 12. According to police, the accused kidnapped a 17-year-old girl to rape and murder her. He was arrested on January 8.

The government pleader who appeared in the case informed the court that the final report had not been filed. While granting bail, the court chided the officer for not being able to complete the investigation within the statutory period of 90 days in such a serious case.