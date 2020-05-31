STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lack of teacher-student interaction in Kerala's virtual classes initiative to pose a major problem

Education activist M Shajarkhan said that virtual classes will not be a replacement for formal education.

Published: 31st May 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

online class, Online lecture

Image for representational purpose only

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as the state government is all set to start virtual classes for the new academic year on June 1, the teacher-student interaction will be a major problem as the teaching sessions will be telecast through television and web channel after pre-recording it.

Though sources close to general education department said the doubts of students could be cleared through WhatsApp groups created by class teachers, authorities cannot put in place a system for communicating with the students or their parents who don’t have even mobile phones.

Education activist M Shajarkhan said that virtual classes will not be a replacement for formal education. "Online class is an informal system of education. A teaching session will be complete only if teachers and students keep on interacting. In the new system, the students can only see it as a TV programme- like a person explaining things. This will not be an effective session. WhatsApp communication will also be ineffective as 20 out of 30 students in a class may not have smartphones in their homes. In such circumstances, what will the government do? So the teacher-student interaction is inevitable," he said.

Education experts said that virtual classrooms will only be a tool for the students to learn. They pointed out that online education is not formal education and virtual classrooms should be a prelude to regular classes which may begin once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

However, activists and experts are not blindly opposing the government decision as the virtual classroom system has its own advantages. For instance, the students can see the class sessions repeatedly through YouTube for understanding it clearly. Meanwhile, B Aburaj, Director, State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET), told TNIE that  teacher-student interaction can be facilitated only at the school level.

"Arrangements should be made by school authorities to make teacher-student interaction   effective in addition to virtual classes. Teachers will be present in all schools when virtual classes start from 8 am on Monday. After the respective sessions, the students can communicate with their class teachers through phones. For the students who don’t have phones, the respective school authorities will look into it specially," he said.

Virtual classes to begin with CM’s special message

The virtual class sessions will begin at 8 am with a special message of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the message, classes for higher secondary students will begin. It will last for one-and-a-half hour. The next classes will be for Class X. The classes will be of one-hour duration and the subsequent sessions for other classes will have a duration of 30 minutes. The detailed time table is ready and will be released on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala online classes Kerala teacher student interaction Kerala lockdown Kerala virtual lectures
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp