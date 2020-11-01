STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-year-old boy in Kerala suffers head injury after uncle beats him up

The boy, son of migrant workers from Assam who are employed at a lumber mill, lives in a rented house in Undaplavu.

Published: 01st November 2020 03:25 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A five-year-old child suffered a head injury and internal bleeding after he was brutally beaten up by his paternal uncle at Undaplavu near Karikkode in Thodupuzha. The condition of the boy, who was admitted to a private hospital on Friday, is said to be stable.

Thodupuzha police arrested the accused, Imdadul Hak, 25, on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday around 4 pm. The boy, son of migrant workers from Assam who are employed at a lumber mill, lives in a rented house in Undaplavu.

The accused, who is employed and lives in Thodupuzha, used to visit their house often.

“Infuriated by the boy’s misbehaviour, Hak beat him up severely in front of his parents. He was dragged to the verandah and was pushed down on to the floor.  Some of the neighbours also saw the incident,” Shamil, a local resident said.

However, the boy was not taken to the hospital immediately, he started vomiting and felt severe headache by night.

Then his father and neighbours took him to a nearby private hospital. Though the parents did not reveal the incident, doctors found out a fracture on his skull and internal bleeding.

Informed by the hospital authorities, Thodupuzha police reached the spot and took Hak, who was with the boy at the hospital, into custody. Hak claimed he had only pushed the child when he refused to eat food.

