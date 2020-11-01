STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs vehicles department to register car in differently-abled woman's name

The 28-year-old has been trying hard to drive an altered four-wheeler but the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) threw a spanner in her efforts to chase her dreams.

Published: 01st November 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jilumol Mariet Thomas

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has come to the rescue of Thodupuzha native Jilumol Mariet Thomas, who was born without hands. The 28-year-old has been trying hard to drive an altered four-wheeler but the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) threw a spanner in her efforts to chase her dreams.

After she pursued the legal route, the Kerala High Court has given green signal to register her car in her name without alteration.

But her dream to drive the car with the permission of MVD remains unfulfilled. A simple step by the MVD could be a giant leap for this woman of steel who has challenged her disability.

While disposing of her petition, the Kerala High Court directed the Motor Vehicles Department to register the vehicle bought for her use in 2018.

The court directed her to produce the vehicle after removing all alterations and in tune with the requirements mandated by MVD.

“If the vehicle is produced as directed with all requisite records, the Joint Regional Transport Officer, Thodupuzha, shall take appropriate steps to inspect the vehicle and ascertain its road worthiness as per procedure and if the vehicle is found fit for registration as an ordinary passenger car, the same shall be carried out within a period of three weeks. The RTO shall refrain from initiating any coercive action against her for the delay in producing the registration certificate of the vehicle,” held Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan.

The court observed that she is brilliant in all respects and is presently working as a graphic designer in Kochi. Being a person who is not prepared to be cowed down by the disability that befell on her, she decided to learn driving to gain more independence for herself.

When her application for obtaining learner’s licence was rejected, she had approached the High Court and was asked to present herself before the Joint RTO with a suitable vehicle for consideration of her application for learner’s licence.

Her counsel G Hariharan submitted that some officers of the transport department were delaying the request for getting licence. She had filed a representation before the chief minister and the CM forwarded this to the transport commissioner with a positive note, but it is pending.

In C Paulraj vs Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Chennai, the Madras High Court had granted a similar plea in 2008. Jilumol said to pursue her passion, she purchased a Maruti Celerio VXI automatic car after availing of a loan.

The vehicle was temporarily registered and later, the same was entrusted with an authorised workshop to make necessary alterations. However, her efforts to get the vehicle registered were rejected by the authority and again she approached the court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Thodupuzha Motor Vehicles Department
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp