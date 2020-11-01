Live and let live is this Kochi businessman’s big mantra

By Express News Service

Amid the cost-cutting measures, which became the norm for traders in the wake of the Covid-induced economic crisis, a vegetable merchant from Choondi in Aluva has turned out be an exception.

He set up a wholesale vegetable outlet at Kathrikadavu as part of business expansion plan. However, Jeffy Xavier, 42, was not guided by business interests alone. He has been a philanthropist, albeit an unsung one. Hence, he wanted to reach out to the deserving sections in society including cancer patients.

Jeffy used to be a daily wage worker at the Aluva market before setting up own business. And it was an incident which occurred around five years ago that left an immense impact on this father of a 12-year-old girl.“One day, as I was about to shut my shop in Aluva, I saw a man searching the waste bin kept in front of my shop for dumping rotten vegetables.

He said he was looking for vegetables that can be used for cooking. He was financially broke after footing the treatment costs of a cancer-stricken relative,” Jeffy said.

He then decided to offer free vegetables to cancer patients. For the past six years, Jeffy has been offering free vegetables to cancer patients from his outlets at Athani and Pulinchuvadu, with nearly 45 patients benefitting once a week.

He opened another outlet in the heart of the city to help patients unable to reach his outlets on the outskirts.“Around 20 to 24 families of cancer patients are availing themselves of the offers from our city outlet. We are ready to serve any number of cancer patients. I know the struggles of ordinary people and want to do my bit,” Jeffy said.