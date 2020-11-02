STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP Loknath Behera distributes police medals

Pathanamthitta SP K G Simon received the President's Gold Medal for Distinguished Service 2019 and Union Home Minister's Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Sunday distributed the President’s Police Medal and Chief Minister’s Police Medal at the headquarters here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the function through videoconferencing. 

Pathanamthitta SP K G Simon received the President’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Service 2019 and Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation. He received the home ministry’s award for cracking a 19-year-old missing person case at Madhumoola in Changanassery, which turned out to be a murder. 

Assistant Commandant (Retd) Joseph Rasal D’Cruz, Deputy Commandant (Retd) R Balan, Kozhikode City Assistant Commissioner P K Raju, Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau DySP J Prasad, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Retd) Nazaruddeen Mohammed Jamaal, Thiruvananthapuram C-branch SI Yashodharan Santhamma Krishnan Nair and Thiruvananthapuram ASI S K Sabu were awarded the President’s Police Medal.

Besides K G Simon, the Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2018 and 2019 were awarded to Kozhikode Special Branch SP M L Sunil, Kozhikode Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau SP S Shashidharan, Fort Assistant Commissioner R Prathapan Nair, Crime Branch DySP V Suresh Kumar, Kannur District Crime Records Bureau DySP K V Venugopal, Kozhikode Vigilance DySP Jaleel Thottathil, Palakkad Vigilance DySP S Shamsudeen, Kollam Crime Branch SI V Anilkumar and Thrissur Rural C-branch SI M P Mohammed Rafi. 

Meanwhile, South Zone Traffic SP B Krishnakumar, T’Puram Vigilance SP K E Baiju, Alathur DySP K M Devassia, Palakkad Narcotic Cell DySP C D Sreenivasan were among those given Union Home Minister’s Police Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Loknath Behera
