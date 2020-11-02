STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volunteers of Viqaya help give dignified funerals to Covid-19 victims

During the lockdown, the volunteers distributed medicines across the state.

Viqaya volunteers carrying the body of a person who died of Covid-19 to the Valiyachudukad crematorium in Alappuzha | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state has so far witnessed 1,512 Covid-19 deaths. More than 1,000 others tested positive for the virus after their death, with comorbidities cited as reasons. But their funerals were arranged under Covid protocol, adhering to which proved a herculean task for the families of many victims.

Coming to the aid of poor families, the volunteers of Viqaya — an NGO under the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) — conducted the funerals of around 250 persons free of cost across the state. Ahmed Sharique, state general convener of the organisation, said most of the funerals they arranged were in Alappuzha.

“The funerals for 64 Covid victims were conducted in the district. While the funerals of a few were held in mosque and church graveyards, a majority of them were cremated at Valiyachudukad and the municipal crematorium in Chathanadu. In other districts too, funerals were arranged in government cemeteries,” Sharique said. 

He said the average expense for a funeral comes to Rs 2,400, which is for PPE kits as all volunteers engaged with the service wear protective gear. “PPE kits cost around Rs 600 for a person. While two to four volunteers are needed for the funerals of Hindus and Christians, six to eight persons are required for Muslim funerals. Some relatives of the deceased offered to pay for PPE kits and we used the money for the funeral of the poor,” he said.

Established in 2013, Viqaya is involved in many social service activities. During the lockdown, the volunteers distributed medicines across the state. “We arranged volunteers in all districts and distributed medicines to persons with serious illnesses, including many cancer patients dependent on the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram,” Sharique said.

