Hailing from Paravoor, Priyanca Radhakrishnan makes socialist statement in NZ

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just hours before Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history by becoming the first ever Indian-Kiwi minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry, she had shared the happy news “unofficially” with her father who is based in Chennai.

Priyanca is a second-time Labour MP in New Zealand and has been given three key portfolios — community and voluntary sector; diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities; and youth. She is also an associate minister for social development and employment. Priyanca, 41, has her roots in North Paravoor in Ernakulam and keeps visiting her relatives there on and off.

Priyanca is the daughter of Paravoor Madavanaparambu Raman Radhakrishnan and the late Usha, who was a cardiologist. Her maternal great grandfather, Dr C R Krishna Pillai, was associated with the Left politics in the state and had played a crucial role in the formation of Kerala.She was born in Chennai but grew up in Singapore where she did her schooling.

Later, she moved to New Zealand to pursue her master’s degree in development studies from Victoria University of Wellington. A Labour Party leader for 14 years, Priyanca had served as the private secretary to Jenny Salesa, former minister of ethnic communities.

Leading newspaper ‘New Zealand Herald’ reports that her stint as the private secretary in 2019 had helped her build the base for her new role of minister for diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities. Her father, a former civil engineer in Singapore who is currently based in Chennai, told TNIE that he is extremely happy with the strides his elder daughter has made in the political milieu in New Zealand.

“I did not have any rest ever since Priyanca was appointed a minister. I have been getting calls. She had called me on Sunday and confided to me unofficially that she was slated to be roped in to the Jacinda Ardern ministry. Her appointment was announced only on Monday,” said Radhakrishnan. Priyanca’s website states that for her, “politics is about choices”. She believes that decision-making should be “community-led and should lead to better outcomes for everyone, not just the privileged few.”

Deepa, wife of Priyanca’s first cousin Dr Ajay D Nair and a homemaker who is currently based in Mavelikkara, told TNIE that it is a proud moment for the family. “Priyanca has always ensured that she keeps in touch with her relatives and makes it a point to come down to Kerala. She was here in June last year,” said Deepa.

Priyanca lives in Auckland with husband, Richardson, an IT employee, and their two rescue dogs. On the eve of her elevation as a minister, Priyanca, clad in a yellow sari, had posted her pictures on her Facebook account coinciding with Diwali celebrations in her constituency in Maungakiekie, Auckland.

CM lauds Priyanca

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Priyanca on her achievement. In a letter he sent to her, Pinarayi wished that as a minister, she renders model service for New Zealand’s development.