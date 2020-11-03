Hariharan bags JC Daniel award for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted filmmaker Hariharan has been selected for the JC Daniel Award, the state government’s highest honour for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture.

Hariharan was chosen for the prestigious award by a jury chaired by MT Vasudevan Nair with director Harikumar, actor Vidhubala, State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal and Cultural Department Secretary Rani George as members.

An active presence in the world of cinema for the last five decades, Hariharan has made historic contributions to in Malayalam cinema, observed the jury. Hariharan has more than 50 movies to his credit. Some of the notable works that won critical acclaim include 'Panchagni', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha',

'Naghakshathangal' and 'Sargam'.

Many of his notable works were penned by MT Vasudevan Nair. The MT - Hariharan team has been one of the promising combinations in the Malayalam cinema for a long time.

A journey from 1965

Hariharan, who initially trained with cinematographer U Rajagopal in Madras, later assisted directors M Krishnan Nair, AB Raj, and JD Thottanm for seven years. In 1972 he directed the movie 'Ladies Hostel'. Later he came up with some of the evergreen movies in Malayalam.

The film 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', directed in 1988 won four national awards and six state awards. The 1992 movie Sargam won a national award and three state awards including the award for Best director.

Similarly, his film 'Parinayam' in 1995 got four national awards including the honour for the socially relevant movies. In 2009 his movie 'Kerala Varma Pazhassiraja' won four national awards and eight state awards including the award for best director.

A native of Pallippuram in Kozhikode, Hariharan now stays at Nungambakkam in Chennai.