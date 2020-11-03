STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hariharan bags JC Daniel award for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema

Hariharan was chosen by a jury chaired by MT Vasudevan Nair, director Harikumar, actor Vidhubala, State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal and Cultural Department Secretary Rani George.

Published: 03rd November 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Hariharan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted filmmaker Hariharan has been selected for the JC Daniel Award, the state government’s highest honour for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema. The award carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture. 

Hariharan was chosen for the prestigious award by a jury chaired by MT Vasudevan Nair with director Harikumar, actor Vidhubala, State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal and Cultural Department Secretary Rani George as members. 

An active presence in the world of cinema for the last five decades, Hariharan has made historic contributions to in Malayalam cinema, observed the jury. Hariharan has more than 50 movies to his credit. Some of the notable works that won critical acclaim include 'Panchagni', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha',
'Naghakshathangal' and 'Sargam'. 

Many of his notable works were penned by MT Vasudevan Nair. The MT - Hariharan team has been one of the promising combinations in the Malayalam cinema for a long time. 

A journey from 1965

Hariharan, who initially trained with cinematographer U Rajagopal in Madras, later assisted directors M Krishnan Nair, AB Raj, and JD Thottanm for seven years. In 1972 he directed the movie 'Ladies Hostel'. Later he came up with some of the evergreen movies in Malayalam. 

The film 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', directed in 1988 won four national awards and six state awards. The 1992 movie Sargam won a national award and three state awards including the award for Best director. 

Similarly, his film 'Parinayam' in 1995 got four national awards including the honour for the socially relevant movies. In 2009 his movie 'Kerala Varma Pazhassiraja' won four national awards and eight state awards including the award for best director. 

A native of Pallippuram in Kozhikode, Hariharan now stays at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hariharan Malayalam cinema JC Daniel Award MT Vasudevan Nair
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp