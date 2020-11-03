Kerala dollar smuggling case: Customs seeks arrest warrant against UAE consulate employee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs on Tuesday approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in Kochi to arraign Khalid Al Shoukary, the finance head of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, as a respondent in the case related to smuggling out $1.9 lakh in August 2019.

The diplomatic gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, are also involved in this case.

Khalid, an Egyptian national, is currently not in India and the Customs has also requested the court to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against him. The Customs is looking to approach Interpol to issue a red corner notice against him. However, the court asked the Customs whether Khalid has diplomatic immunity and if there were any existing provisions to arraign him in any case here. The court decided to hear the petition on Thursday.

During the interrogation in the gold smuggling case, Swapna admitted that Khalid had traveled to Dubai via Muscat on August 7, 2019. During his trip, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, had accompanied him, the Customs said. The main purpose of the trip was to facilitate Khalid in the hassle-free clearance at Thiruvananthapuram airport during the security check. Khalid was carrying $1.9 lakh by concealment inside his handbags.

Swapna told the Customs about similar illegal acts involving the UAE Consul General and other diplomats. "On many previous occasions, Consul General Jamal Al Zaabi and Admin Attaché Rashid Khamis Ali Musaiqri had smuggled out a huge amount of foreign currency by concealing them in their bags in the same manner. Sarith had facilitated them during security checks for their departure to the UAE," stated the Occurrence Report of the case.