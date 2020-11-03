Kerala gold smuggling case: Enforcement Directorate quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate is quizzing Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in Thiruvananthapuram to seek clarity on the gold smuggling case.

Swapna is being interrogated at Attakulangara women's prison while Sandeep is being grilled at Poojappura central prison.

The investigation agency is interrogating them about the details of financial deals which were done through the diplomatic channel under the cover of the UAE Consulate.

The investigators are also verifying whether the Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar had called the Customs when the gold concealed in the diplomatic baggage reached Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Meanwhile, vigilance sleuths will also grill Sandeep Nair in connection with the LIFE mission scam. On Monday, they questioned Swapna Suresh.

She had reportedly revealed that an iPhone was presented as a gift to Sivasankar. She also stated that two iPhones were presented to Praveen Raj and Padmanabha Sharma as lucky draw gifts.