CPM feeling the heat, Kodiyeri likely to step down for now

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pushed to the wall, the CPM has been exploring ways to wriggle out of the crisis. With the Enforcement Directorate tightening the noose around Bineesh Kodiyeri, speculation is rife that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan may step down for the time being.

Last week, the CPM central leadership had offered full support to Kodiyeri and asserted that there’s no need for him to stay away. However, a section of leaders within the party and Left feel he should ideally step down taking moral responsibility, especially with two elections coming up. There are indications that he may choose to stay away, citing ill health.

A year ago when allegations surfaced against his son, Kodiyeri had offered to resign. It’s learnt that in view of the new developments, Kodiyeri himself may offer to step down. Now, the central leadership may give its go-ahead. In such a scenario, Central Committee member M V Govindan is likely to be given charge. With central agencies closing in on the Left government with a slew of investigations, CPM has been on the defensive. Now with ED coming up with more evidence against Bineesh, the Left is apprehensive that it could reflect in the local body polls.

Though none of the senior leaders has openly criticised Kodiyeri so far, many feel that the Left cadre may find it difficult to explain to people. Some CPM leaders had stated that if found guilty, Bineesh should face action, thus making their displeasure evident. In this backdrop, there’s a feeling that Kodiyeri staying away would be ideal. Earlier, CPM had felt that Kodiyeri stepping down would amount to admitting to the allegations. However, in view of the new developments, a change in leadership could be a face-saver.

Left political commentator N M Pearson said, “In an ideal scenario, Kodiyeri should step down. But now, the party has lost that moral face that it once had. Communist values are no more in practice. The CPM is not able to maintain them. Going by the party’s current phase, there’s no need for him to stay away,” observed Pearson.

The party state secretariat meeting on Friday and state committee meeting the next day are likely to discuss the ongoing crisis. The party will devise strategies to politically defend the government in view of the upcoming local body polls. A slew of measures including counter campaigns to explain the party’s stance will be discussed.

‘Not going, it’s media creation’

Speaking to TNIE, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said reports about him stepping down are a media creation. “These are rumours spread by the media. A section of media has been saying that I should step down. These reports are part of such a campaign. I’m not ready to go after such media creations,” said Kodiyeri.