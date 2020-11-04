Gold smuggling case: Customs wants to arraign Egyptian as respondent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs on Tuesday approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi to arraign Khalid Al Shoukary, Egyptian national and former finance head of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, as a respondent in the case related to smuggling out $1.9 lakh in August 2019. Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S are also involved in the case.The customs has requested the court to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khalid, who is not in India currently.

The customs is looking to approach the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against him. However, the court asked the customs whether Khalid has diplomatic immunity and whether there is any existing provision to arraign him in any case here. The court decided to hear the petition on Thursday. During interrogation in the gold smuggling case, Swapna had admitted that Khalid had travelled to Dubai via Muscat on August 7, 2019, and that Sarith and she had accompanied him, the customs said.

The trip’s main purpose was to facilitate a hassle-free clearance for Khalid at Thiruvananthapuram airport during the security check. Khalid was carrying $1.9 lakh which was concealed in his handbags.Swapna had told the customs about similar illegal acts by the former UAE consul-general and other diplomats. “On many occasions, Consul-General Jamal Al Zaabi and Admin Attaché Rashid Khamis Al Shameli had smuggled out huge amounts of foreign currencies by concealing them in their bags in the same manner. Sarith had facilitated them during security checks during their departure to the UAE,” the Occurrence Report of the case said.