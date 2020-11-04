No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Forgot to take your RC book, tax and insurance certificates while going out in your vehicle? No need to worry as the Motor Vehicles Department or the police will not slap you with a fine anymore. Reason: The details of the vehicles including insurance validity and pollution certificate are now available on the Parivahan Sewa portal with the department linking the testing centres using the software.

Though the MVD had linked the insurance details with the latest Parivahan portal, the delay in linking the pollution checking centres online had delayed it for several months. The motorists can enjoy the service within a week as the MVD is in the final stage of uploading the pollution certificates on the Parivahan platform.

“Now the complete details of the vehicles are available on the Parivahan platform. The enforcement agency can find the violations by searching the registration numbers of vehicles. If there are any violations, they can book the owner on the spot. Since the pollution certificate was not linked to the portal, the complete digital enforcement was not possible. The new facility is also helpful to the motorists as they do not have to carry all documents in the vehicle. They can keep it in the DigiLocker or on the portal itself,” said Arun T D, motor vehicle inspector, who is in charge of Ernakulam district for linking the pollution testing centres with the platform.

Nearly 10 centres have already been added in Ernakulam alone.“The pollution testing centres have to connect their system to the Parivahan portal. Several such centres have already applied. Already, we have started the process. If all goes as per plan, the pollution testing centres will be mapped and linked to the portal within days,” said Arun.

Enforcement to go digital

With the department including the pollution certificate on the portal, the department is gearing up to enforce of rules using the digital system.“With all pollution checking centres completing the registration, enforcement can be made digital. The MVD or the police need not have to stop a vehicle to find any violation. Moreover, the motorists can also check the status of vehicles just by logging on to the Parivahan portal,” a top officer of the MVD said requesting anonymity.