Kerala Assembly committee likely to summon ED sleuths probing Life Mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials investigating the alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project are likely to be summoned by the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Assembly. The action will be taken based on a complaint filed by MLA James Mathew to the Speaker who referred it to the assembly committee.

In the petition, the MLA stated that the allegations were levelled against the Life Mission housing project in Vadakkancherry in Thrissur. However, the intervention of ED sleuths in the case is aimed at stalling the entire Life Mission housing projects across the state, he said. The sleuths have summoned the chief of the housing scheme and collected the details of all the projects in the state.

This would delay the project and the assurance given by the Chief Minister and other ministers to the assembly that it would be completed in a time-bound manner and handed over to the beneficiaries cannot be met. This would amount to a breach of the assurance given to the assembly. So the speaker should urgently look into the matter and take steps to ensure the completion of the project, the MLA said in the petition. The Privileges and Ethics committee can summon the ED officials and seek an explanation from them, he added.