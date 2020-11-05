STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UAE diplomats planned to re-export baggage: Swapna Suresh

Swapna came to know about the plan from Khalid himself on July 4. Khalid is an Egyptian national who worked in the Consulate.

Swapna and Sandeep

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh claimed UAE diplomats wanted to re-export the seized baggage and take the gold once it reached UAE. Swapna stated this before Customs officials during the interrogation held this month.

Before the baggage containing gold was opened by Customs on July 5 at Thiruvananthapuram, the diplomats knew that it contained gold. The baggage was sent from Dubai on June 30 and it reached Thiruvananthapuram on July 1. But it was not cleared by Customs.

“Arabs working at the Consulate came together and planned to re-export the cargo. They were aware that gold was concealed in the cargo and they planned to collect it once it reached the UAE. They had planned to use Khalid for the purpose,” the Customs stated in a report.

Swapna came to know about the plan from Khalid himself on July 4. Khalid is an Egyptian national who worked in the Consulate.

Customs is planning to arraign him in another case related to illegally carrying $1.9 lakh while travelling to Cairo from Thiruvananthapuram. Customs suspects that the dollars he carried might be commission received from LIFE Mission project and two others.

“It was a few weeks after Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapan gave an amount equal to 3 million Dirhams for getting LIFE Mission project that Khalid carried out the illegal act. Eapan had paid the amount in dollars and rupees. Khalid exchanged rupees to US dollars,” sources said.

