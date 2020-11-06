Kerala local body polls in three phases in December

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala local body election will be held in three phases on December 8, 10, and 14.

December 8: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki.

December 10: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad.

December 14: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod.

Counting of votes on December 16

With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state.

This is the first election to be held in the midst of the Covid pandemic in the state. Strict Covid protocol has been put in place for the conduct of the election.

Postal voting facility will be provided for Covid positive patients and those in quarantine.

As many as 2.71 crore voters figured in the final electoral roll published on October 1. This included 1.29 crore male voters, 1.45 crore female, and 282 transgender voters. A supplementary voters list will be published on November 10.

Elections will be held in 21,865 wards for 1,199 local bodies including 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipal councils, and six municipal corporations.