LSG polls: Voting by ‘last-minute’ Covid patients remains a worry

Health dept tasked with chalking out procedures to be followed for such voters: Official 

Published: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as postal voting facility has been proposed for Covid positive patients and those in quarantine in the upcoming local body poll, the protocol to be followed for voters who test positive on the eve of polling day remains a contentious issue. 

According to a set of proposals submitted by the State Election Commission to the government, a person who tests Covid positive or has been asked to undergo quarantine can apply for postal voting. However, the application for postal vote should reach the Returning Officer of the local body concerned at least three days before the date of polling. 

“When the polling material is distributed ahead of voting day, the electoral roll should clearly have ‘PB’ (postal ballot) marked against all those voters who have already applied for postal voting facility. Otherwise, the chances of double voting is high. This is the reason why a deadline of three days before the date of the poll has been proposed,” a top official of the State Election Commission told TNIE. 

The poll panel, in its recent meeting with the government also discussed the procedure to be followed in case a voter tests positive within three days of the date of poll. Since the state government does not expect a large number of such fresh Covid cases in each local body just ahead of polling, it has agreed to provide PPE kits for such voters. 

“The health department has been tasked with evolving detailed guidelines on the procedures to be followed for such voters. Though PPE kits and other safety equipment can be provided to voters who test positive on the eve of the polling day, the apprehensions of polling officials need to be addressed,” said a top government official. 

According to an earlier proposal submitted by the state poll panel, a Covid positive patient or a person in quarantine who applies for postal voting facility needs to attach a certificate on his or her current health condition from a nodal officer assigned specifically for the purpose. However, in the wake of several practical difficulties being cited, it was decided that certification from the primary health centre concerned would suffice.

“After receiving the guidelines from the Health Department regarding Covid positive voters, the government will amend the rules governing the conduct of elections to effect these changes,” said an official.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

