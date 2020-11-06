STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullappally Ramachandran's misogynist remark: Police record complainant's statement

Last Sunday, Ramachandran in the UDF protest day against the state government said the Chief Minister should not think that he can escape by fielding a prostitute to tell stories against UDF leaders.

Published: 06th November 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police probing the case against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran for his misogynist remarks recorded the complainant's statement on Friday. The complainant woman is the accused in the Solar scam. The Woman police station recorded her statement in the morning.

However, the police have not summoned Ramachandran so far in connection with the case. 

On Tuesday, the woman police station attached to Cantonment police registered non-bailable charges against Ramachandran. He was slapped under Section 354A ( making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and Section 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Earlier, State Police Chief Loknath Behera had handed over the complaint of the Solar scam accused to City police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay for further action. The complaint was about Ramachandran's derogatory remarks against her during a UDF protest held in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Monday, she filed a complaint to the DGP and Kerala Women's Commission.

Last Sunday, Ramachandran in the UDF protest day against the state government said the Chief Minister should not think that he can escape by fielding a prostitute to tell stories against UDF leaders. Kerala is tired of hearing this, he said. Ramachandran was referring to the 2013 solar panel scam, in which businessmen and NRIs were cheated by the woman complainant who flaunted their connections at top levels of the then UDF government.

Though he did not name the complainant, she came forward with a complaint to the DGP. Ramachandran had also landed in controversy after he had said that the rape victims who have self-respect will die, otherwise, the society has the circumstances to ensure it doesn't happen again. These remarks invited widespread criticism including from Social justice minister KK Shylaja. However, he had apologised at the same event.


 

