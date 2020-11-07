Diesel autorickshaws older than 15 years to face ban in Kerala

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: Diesel-powered autorickshaws, which are over 15- years-old, will soon become a thing of the past. From January 1, 2021, they will be banned from conducting services. The government decision in this regard is part of the move to promote green energy and thereby reduce environmental pollution. K R Jyotilal, principal secretary, transport, announced the government decision by bringing in an amendment to the Kerala Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

According to the notification dated November 5, 2020, no autorickshaws older than 15 years and powered by diesel will be allowed to operate services from January 1 unless they are converted into vehicles powered by electrical energy/ liquified petroleum gas (LPG)/ compressed natural gas (CNG)/ liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, the new rule will apply only to autorickshaws used for public transport.

“The government has decided to promote green energy as part of reducing carbon emissions. As per the notification, the new rule will come into effect from January 1. Hereafter 15-year-old diesel-powered autorickshaws will be banned. The vehicles will be allowed to remain in service only if they have been converted into green energy-powered ones,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner.

The state’s electric vehicle policy envisages introducing one million electric vehicles on the roads by 2022 and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was appointed as the nodal agency for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles. “ The government has some plans to increase the number of city permits for autorickshaws. Once this happens, there will be more green vehicles. There is also an increase in the number of newly-registered CNG- powered vehicles which also suits the state’s designs to promote green energy,” he added.

