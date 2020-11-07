STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Encounter a one-sided attack by police: Kanam Rajendran

The CPI state chief alleged that it’s for the police to keep an impression of Maoist threat to get Central funding.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CPI state council brought out a resolution condemning Maoist killings under the guise of encounter, party state secretary Kanam Rajendran unleashed major criticisms against ThunderBolt.

Terming the so-called encounter a one-sided attack by the police, Kanam reminded the state government that gunning down people in the name of Maoist encounter is not part of the Left front’s common minimum programme. The government should think whether ThunderBolt operations should be allowed in Kerala which does not face any threat from Maoist operations.

“No policeman was injured in the encounter, which shows that it was a one-sided attack. Those who saw the body of the killed Maoist have raised suspicion. It should be suspected whether there’s a deliberate move to portray the only Left government in the country in a bad light. The government should decide that there’s no need for ThunderBolt here,” said Kanam. 

The CPI state chief alleged that it’s for the police to keep an impression of Maoist threat to get Central funding. “We don’t agree with the Maoist politics. At the same time, we cannot accept the government taking a stance of shooting them down,” said Kanam while briefing the party state council decisions. 

The CPI urged the government to hold a magisterial probe into the encounter and take follow-up actions. To questions on the government cold-shouldering the issue despite the CPI raising it several times, Kanam said it’s the party’s official stance and will continue to raise the matter. 

Kanam said the magisterial probe report of previous encounters have not reached the court even after many years.  Kanam denied reports of differences of opinion within the party. Reports about disputes in party committee are wrong, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanam Rajendran Maoist encounter CPI
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp