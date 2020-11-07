Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for COVID-19 after Delhi trip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor who returned after a Delhi trip on Friday was subjected to the RT-PCR test on Saturday.

He does not have major symptoms and is under self-isolation at the Raj Bhavan, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

The Governor in a tweet asked all those who came in contact with him in Delhi to test for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

His Twitter handle reads: Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "I have tested positive for Covid19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side": PRO, KeralaRajBhavan